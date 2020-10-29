The official two and a half minute trailer for Netflix’s The Crown season four shows Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher sizing each other up, and finds a young Princess Diana seeking love and acceptance from the Queen. Netflix also released a new poster for the upcoming fourth season which will premiere on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth, Josh O’Connor is Prince Charles, and Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret. Gillian Anderson joined The Crown for season four playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin takes on the role of Princess Diana. The cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, and Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew.

Angue Imrie plays Prince Edward, Charles Dance is Lord Mountbatten, Stephen Boxer is Denis Thatcher, Rebecca Humphries is Carol Thatcher, and Freddie Fox plays Mark Thatcher.

The Crown‘s writer and executive producer Peter Morgan shared his thoughts on the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher. “It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect. But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities,” explained Morgan. “I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season.”

Discussing her research process, Gillian Anderson said, “I think I pretty much watched everything there was to watch on her. Every doc – many many interviews. Read a few books including a good chunk of the Charles Moore biographies. The Crown has an exemplary research team and if you want something, they will get a hold of it for you. So whether it was them handing me an initial Thatcher pack or me asking for details on every last cabinet member and what their specific roles and leanings were, or even – is there archive footage of this particular joke she told while canvassing- the team was there to provide.”

The Crown Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Season 4 picks up in the late 1970s. Queen Elizabeth (Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

