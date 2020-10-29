Season 17 of ABC’s critically acclaimed medical drama Grey’s Anatomy kicks off with a Station 19 crossover. Station 19 season four premieres on November 12, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT followed by the two-hour season 17 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy at 9pm ET/PT.

Station 19‘s Jason George, Stefania Spampinato, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Grey Damon, Danielle Savre, and Okieriete Onaodowan guest star as the new season of Grey’s Anatomy gets underway.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode one, “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” was directed by guest star Debbie Allen from a script by Andy Reaser and Lynee E. Litt. Allen also directed season 17 episode two, “The Center Won’t Hold,” which follows episode one at 10pm ET/PT. Episode two was written by Andy Reaser and Jase Miles-Perez.

The cast is led by Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt. Kim Raver plays Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams is Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington is Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone is Amelia Shepherd, and Kelly McCreary is Maggie Pierce.

Season 17 also stars Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

“All Tomorrow’s Parties” Plot – In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment.

“The Center Won’t Hold” Plot – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere.