Season four of Netflix’s award-winning drama The Crown will premiere on November 15, 2020. In support of its November debut, the streaming service just released the first official photos from the upcoming season. Included in the first batch are photos of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The photos also include scenes with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. In addition, Tobias Menzies plays The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty is Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell is Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey plays the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen is Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne is Prince Andrew, Angue Imrie is Prince Edward, and Charles Dance plays Lord Mountbatten in season four.

The 10 episode fourth season takes place between 1979 and 1990. Writer Peter Morgan executive produces with Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.







