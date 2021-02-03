The CW Renews ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Legacies,’ ‘Roswell,’ and ‘Walker’

The CW announced early renewal orders for 12 of its primetime series including the Jared Padalecki-starrer, Walker. Walker not only earned a renewal order, it also picked up five additional episodes bringing its first season run to 18.

The 11 other series getting renewed for the 2021-2022 season include All American (Season 4), Batwoman (Season 3), Charmed (Season 4), DC’S Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7), Dynasty (Season 5), The Flash (Season 8), In The Dark (Season 4), Legacies (Season 4), Nancy Drew (Season 3), Riverdale (Season 6) and Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4).

The CW also announced its added two more episodes to the first season of Superman & Lois starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” stated Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in five years.”







