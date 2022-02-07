Hulu’s official trailer for the original limited series The Dropout showcases Amanda Seyfried channeling Theranos’ founder Elizabeth Holmes. The new trailer arrived along with an official poster for the much-anticipated limited series.

In addition to Amanda Seyfried, the limited series stars Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. Guest stars include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, and William H. Macy. Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, and Michaela Watkins also guest star.

Elizabeth Meriwether guides the series as showrunner. Meriwether also executive produces with Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and is an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick.

The series marks Searchlight Television’s first production and will premiere on Thursday, March 3, 2022 with the release of the first three episodes.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?







