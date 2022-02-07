‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Trailer Starring Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson

Netflix’s new official Vikings: Valhalla trailer features new action clips and much more with the series’ main characters – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson. Vikings creator Michael Hirst serves as an executive producer on this epic adventure based on his popular series that focused on Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his family.

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after Vikings and stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, and Bradley Freegard as King Canute. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson plays Olaf Haraldsson, Caroline Henderson is Jarl Haakon, Laura Berlin is Emma of Normandy, David Oakes plays Earl of Godwin, and Louis Davison stars as Prince Edmund.

Writer Jeb Stuart is the season one showrunner and executive produces with Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

Netflix has set a February 25, 2022 premiere date for the eight-episode season.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.







