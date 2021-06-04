‘The Good Fight’ Season 5 Trailer is Loaded with Bizarre Moments

To quote a line from the official trailer for The Good Fight season five, “What the f is going on?” Seriously. The new trailer for Paramount+’s critically acclaimed series is loaded with WTF moments, not the least of which involves the distribution of permits to tell politically incorrect jokes.

The stunning new trailer was accompanied by a poster for the upcoming fifth season.

Season five’s cast is led by Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart and Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick. Sarah Steele plays Marissa Gold, Michael Boatman is Julius Cain, Nyambi Nyambi is Jay Dipersia, Zach Grenier is David Lee, Charmaine Bingwa is Carmen Moyo, and Mandy Patinkin stars as Hal Wackner.

The Good Fight was created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden. Robert and Michelle King are the showrunners and executive produce along with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold.

The 10 episode fifth season will premiere on June 24, 2021. New episodes will arrive on subsequent Thursdays.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

In the fifth season, Diane (Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.