Hulu’s binge-worthy The Great will be returning for a second season. Hulu just announced the period comedy/drama has been renewed for season two after being one of 2020’s highest-ranked original comedies on the streaming service.

According to the official announcement, season two will match season one’s 10 episode count.

The cast of season one was led by Elle Fanning as a young Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter. Other season one cast members included Phoebe Fox as Marial, Adam Godley as Archbishop, Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov, Charity Wakefield as Georgina, Douglas Hodge as Velementov, Sacha Dhawan as Orlo, Sebastian de Souza as Leo, Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady, and Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth.

The Great was created by writer and executive producer Tony McNamara (Oscar nominee for The Favourite screenplay). Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Mark Winemaker, Matt Shakman, and series star Elle Fanning also executive produce.

Described as a satirical comedic drama, The Great is a twist on the “rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history” told with only the occasional historical fact tossed in.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

“Season one is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military, and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”







