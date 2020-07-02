‘The Old Guard’ Starring Charlize Theron Debuts a New Trailer

Netflix just released a new lengthy trailer for the action film, The Old Guard. Starring Oscar-winner Charlize Theron (Monster) and KiKi Layne, The Old Guard will premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2020.

Gina Prince-Bythewood directs from a screenplay by Greg Rucka, adapting his own graphic novel series for the screen. Theron served as a producer along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Charlize Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, and Marc Evans.

“​This is a story with mythological elements and themes of relationships, family, and love that were very appealing to me,” said Prince-Bythewood, explaining her attraction to this material. “But at its core, the fact that I got to put two badass women on screen was everything. The script came to me at a time when I had been looking to move into a bigger sandbox and it ended up presenting me with the opportunity to do exactly what I wanted: To put female heroes into the world, one of whom is a young black woman.”

In addition to Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne, the cast includes Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.