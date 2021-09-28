Hulu’s unveiled the first official photos from the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed series, The Great. The new photos show a pregnant Elle Fanning as Catherine and Nicholas Hoult as proud to be future father Peter.

The season two cast also includes Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The X-Files) joins the period comedy as Catherine’s mom.

Season one debuted on May 15, 2020 and earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Season two will premiere on Friday, November 19th.

Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (The Favourite) created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Marian Macgowan, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Mark Winemaker, Matt Shakman, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding.

The series is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia.

Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming “Great” will ask more of her than she could have imagined.