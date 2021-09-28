‘Ordinary Joe’ Episode 3 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast

Rebecca Murray
Jenny’s birthday is celebrated in all three time timelines on NBC’s Ordinary Joe season one episode three. “Happy Birthday Jenny” will air on Monday, October 4, 2021.

In addition to James Wolk (Tell Me a Story, Watchmen) as Joe Kimbreau, the season one cast includes Charlie Barnett (You) as Eric Payne, Elizabeth Lail (Gossip Girl) as Jenny Banks, and Natalie Martinez (The Fugitive) as Amy Kindelan.

“Happy Birthday Jenny” Plot: Jenny Banks’ birthday gives everyone something to celebrate. Music Joe crashes Jenny’s party while Amy is in full campaign mode. Nurse Joe and Christopher try to plan the perfect cake for Jenny. Cop Joe and Amy take an important step in their relationship.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable … and beautiful.

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
John Gluck as Christopher, James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau and Elizabeth Lail as Jenny Banks in ‘Ordinary Joe’ season 1 episode 3 (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Natalie Martinez as Amy Kindelán and James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau in episode 3 (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau and Charlie Barnett as Eric Payne in episode 3 (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Natalie Martinez as Amy Kindelán and Elizabeth Lail as jenny Banks in episode 3 (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau and Anne Ramsay as Gwen in episode 3 (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
Natalie Martinez as Amy Kindelán, James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau, Charlie Barnett as Eric Payne, Gabrielle Byndloss as Mallory, and Sarah Charipar as Aunt Meg (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3
James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau and John Gluck as Christopher in season 3 (Photo by: Fernando Decillis/NBC)



