‘Ordinary Joe’ Episode 3 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast

Jenny’s birthday is celebrated in all three time timelines on NBC’s Ordinary Joe season one episode three. “Happy Birthday Jenny” will air on Monday, October 4, 2021.

In addition to James Wolk (Tell Me a Story, Watchmen) as Joe Kimbreau, the season one cast includes Charlie Barnett (You) as Eric Payne, Elizabeth Lail (Gossip Girl) as Jenny Banks, and Natalie Martinez (The Fugitive) as Amy Kindelan.

“Happy Birthday Jenny” Plot: Jenny Banks’ birthday gives everyone something to celebrate. Music Joe crashes Jenny’s party while Amy is in full campaign mode. Nurse Joe and Christopher try to plan the perfect cake for Jenny. Cop Joe and Amy take an important step in their relationship.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable … and beautiful.