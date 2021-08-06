‘The Great’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals November Premiere Date

Hulu’s 40 second teaser for the upcoming second season of The Great reveals Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) are digging in their heels and continuing to fight over the Russian throne. Peter believes Catherine can’t possibly rule Russia without spelling a lot of blood, while Catherine’s equally positive it’s the love of the Russian people that will ultimately turn the tide her way.

The teaser confirms we’ll finally get to catch up with the Russian royals in The Great season two beginning Friday, November 19, 2021.

In addition to Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the season two cast includes Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, and Gwilym Lee. Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow also star.

Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The X-Files) guest stars as Catherine’s mom.

Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (The Favourite) created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Marian Macgowan, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Mark Winemaker, Matt Shakman, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own—but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia.

Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming “Great” will ask more of her than she could have imagined.







