Hulu has released a riveting first trailer for the limited series Dopesick based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman) stars as a doctor who questions a pharmaceutical rep’s claims about his company’s miracle drug, OxyContin, yet prescribes it to his patients anyway with deadly results. Rosario Dawson plays a DEA agent who fights to stop the use of the highly addictive opioid.

The eight-episode limited series also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, and Kaitlyn Dever. Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman guest star.

Emmy Award-winner Danny Strong (Game Change) adapted Macy’s book for the series and Oscar winner Barry Levinson (Rain Man) directs. Danny Strong, Michael Keaton, Barry Levinson, author Beth Macy, John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, and Karen Rosenfelt executive produce.

Hulu has set a Wednesday, October 13, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Dopesick, an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction, takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of ‘one percenter.’ Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

After 13 years, Michael Keaton returns to television as Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor who approaches his practice with kindness and compassion, but finds himself embroiled in Big Pharma’s deadly secret.







