‘Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany Joins ‘The Harper House’ Voice Cast

Orphan Black‘s Emmy Award-winning star Tatiana Maslany has signed on to the voice cast of CBS All Access’ The Harper House. The digital subscription service also announced Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Ryan Flynn, VyVy Nguyen, Roberta Colindrez, Gabourey Sidibe, and Gary Anthony Williams will lend their voices to season one of the animated series.

Brad Neely created the adult animated comedy which was greenlit by CBS All Access earlier this year. Katie Krentz and Neely executive produce the CBS Eye Animation Productions and 219 Productions series. Titmouse is on board as the animation studio.

CBS All Access is targeting a 2021 premiere.

Plot Details and Character Descriptions, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

The Harper House follows an overconfident female head of a household, as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

The Harpers:

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) will voice Debbie Harper, the aforementioned breadwinner of the Harper household, who takes pride in being the queen of her home.

Jason Lee (My Name is Earl) will voice Freddie Harper, a fretful, stay-at-home, helicopter dad. A neurotic control freak, Freddie runs the home while his wife makes the money, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Tatiana Maslany will voice Ollie Harper, the extroverted, free-spirited daughter. Recklessly optimistic and pretty gullible, Ollie usually has a completely different takeaway than her 11-year-old twin brother, Todd.

Newcomer Ryan Flynn (Stupidface) will voice Todd Harper, the smart-ass, intellectual son with a mean potty mouth. Where Ollie shines with people, Todd excels at school and generally only gets along with his family.

The Bradleys:

Gabourey Sidibe (Empire) will voice Shauna Bradley, the cunning and resourceful classmate of Ollie and Todd whose family lives across the street from the Harper House. Her confidence and savvy can even be intimidating to the adults in her life.

Nyima Funk (Key and Peele) will voice Katrina Bradley, the sarcastic co-owner, with her husband Gbenge, of Bradleys’ Bookshop. Constantly bewildered by her new neighbors, she grows to accept the Harpers and their unique contributions to the north side of town.

Gary Anthony Williams (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) will voice Gbenge Bradley, the proud patriarch of the Bradley family, who eventually warms to the Harper family and Freddie’s increasingly desperate attempts to be his friend.

Additional Characters:

VyVy Nguyen (Young Sheldon) and Lance Krall (Fameless) will voice mother-son duo Gwen and JimJoe Dang. Gwen owns the Vietnamese market and cafe that the Harpers frequent, while her son JimJoe attends school with the Harper children.

Roberta Colindrez (Vida) will voice Tonya Acosta, a carefree yet supportive friend of Debbie’s.

Tessa Skara (The Calling) and John “Spud” McConnell (Hap and Leonard) will voice Debbie’s perky Southern-belle sister Brenna and loving father Daddie Dan.

Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) will voice, among others, Dr. Morocco, the principal at the Harper children’s school who exhibits a mysterious and odd demeanor that may lead one to believe he lives a potentially criminal private life.

Joanna Hausmann (Bill Nye Saves the World) will voice Ms. Gonzalez, a teacher at the Harper children’s school who is fresh out of grad school and eager to employ all of her new teaching methods.







