‘The Last O.G.’ Starring Tracy Morgan Renewed for Season 4

The popular comedy The Last O.G. has been renewed for a fourth season by TBS. Season three reached 20 million viewers, according to the network, and continues to rank as one of cable’s most popular comedies.

“I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G.,” said series star and executive producer Tracy Morgan. “All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

Oscar-winner Jordan Peele co-created the series and executive produces with Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Joel Zadak, Owen Smith, and Steve Ast. Owen Smith will be taking over as showrunner for the just-announced fourth season.

“The Last O.G. has become more powerfully poignant with each season while always remaining incredibly funny,” stated Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Tracy Morgan embraces the world with his humor while Owen Smith tackles real-life conversations head-on through hilarity. We can’t wait to see where they take us in season four.”

“I was already a big fan of the show so getting the opportunity to helm this production and work with this amazing cast and crew is a huge honor,” commented Smith. “I’m looking forward to telling stories that humanize Black men in ways that are not just comedic but relevant and real.”

The Plot, Courtesy of TBS:

The Last O.G. follows Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from a 15-year prison stint. After finding a place to live and new forms of income, Tray continues to meet challenges as he re-paves his way in his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood.







