Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life have earned second season orders after proving to be popular with audiences since premiering as part of discovery+’s Halloween-themed “Ghostober” lineup. The renewals were announced today by Travel Channel and discovery+, with the second seasons of both series expected to arrive in 2022.

The season one finale of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life was released today. The Haunted Museum‘s first season wraps up on November 20, 2021.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Zak Bagans and Eli Roth will be creating more incredible cinematic content for our horror-loving audience,” stated Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content. “Viewers are mesmerized by the scripted and real-life haunted horror stories that each of these series delivers. Zak and Eli are brilliant storytellers and masterminds at evoking true terror. These are the scariest horror anthology series we’ve ever created, and we can’t wait to get back into production.”

The Haunted Museum is produced by Cream Productions. Eli Roth, Zak Bagans, and Cream Productions’ Kate Harrison Karman and David Brady serve as executive producers. discovery+’s Christine Shuler also serves as an executive producer.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life is executive produced by Eli Roth, discovery+’s Cathy Garland, and Cream Productions’ Matt Booi, David Brady, and Kate Harrison Karman.

Season One Descriptions, Courtesy of Travel Channel and discovery+:

The Haunted Museum is a scripted horror film anthology series produced by Zak Bagans in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth that presents frightening and hellish tales inspired by the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum. Opening his museum vaults, Bagans, a devoted collector of the macabre, shares the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items through scripted film shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life shares the shocking stories of real-life hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. Equal parts terrifying and evocative, each episode exposes viewers to the stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back and now struggle to rebuild their shattered lives.







