‘The Mandalorian’ Unveils Behind the Scenes Clip of Mark Hamill’s Return

Mark Hamill‘s cameo in The Mandalorian season two’s finale shocked fans who were left wanting all the details on how the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was pulled off. The upcoming special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian focuses on Hamill’s surprise return as Luke Skywalker and offers a behind the scenes look at the shooting of the finale.

The new clip from “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” features footage from the scene as Dave Filoni explains what it felt like filming Mark Hamill’s scene. “You see your crew just staring at Mark and you realize they’re remembering what it meant to them. And you realize that you’ve been a part of constructing something that’s giving that experience to people, this good feeling which, fundamentally, Star Wars should deliver a good feeling, an uplifting feeling, in you and your family, your kids, whatever,” says Filoni.

The special Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian episode will air on August 25, 2021 on Disney+ and will explore the technology used to bring Luke Skywalker back.

Disney+ issued the following description of the “Making of the Season 2 Finale” special episode along with the release of a few new behind-the-scenes photos:

“In last year’s Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. Reaction to the episode was emotionally charged for many, deeply resonating with generations of fans who were elated to see the Jedi Master in his post-Return of the Jedi prime. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+.

‘Making of the Season 2 Finale’ is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated ‘chapter’ of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.”