Netflix just launched the official trailer for Nightbooks starring Critics Choice Awards nominee Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and produced by Sam Raimi. The new trailer introduces Ritter as a witch with a wicked sense of style who holds a young boy (Winslow Fegley) captive and forces him to tell her scary stories.

The fantasy film is based on J.A. White’s book and was directed by David Yarovesky (BrightBurn, The Hive). Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis adapted White’s book for the screen, and Raimi, Romel Adam, Mason Novick, and Michelle Knudsen served as producers. Rob Tapert and Jeanette Volturno executive produced.

Netflix is set to release Nightbooks on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

White’s Nightbooks was published in 2018 and has picked up numerous awards including the Missouri Association of School Librarians Truman Readers Award, Sunshine State Young Readers Award, Maine Student Book Award, Rhode Island Children’s Book Award, and Bank Street Best Children’s Book of the Year. White’s also the author of The Thickety and Shadow School book series.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Alex (Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he’s labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he’ll never write again. That’s when an evil witch (Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch’s spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch’s wicked whims.

With Yasmin’s help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique — his love for scary stories — and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.











