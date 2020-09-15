‘The Mandalorian’ Shows Off a Season 2 Trailer, Poster and New Photos

The Mandalorian is tasked with searching the galaxy and delivering Baby Yoda to the Jedi or, as he calls them, “a race of enemy sorcerers” in the new trailer for the series’ much-anticipated second season. Baby Yoda gets plenty of screen time in the nearly two-minute trailer as The Mandalorian confirms wherever he goes, so goes The Child.

Season two of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. In support of the upcoming season, Disney+ has also released a season two poster as well as a batch of new photos.

Co-starring alongside Baby Yoda are Pedro Pascal in the title role, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Weathers, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez directed season two episodes.

Jon Favreau guides the series as showrunner and executive produces with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

The Season 2 Plot:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Series Description, Courtesy of Disney+

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.







