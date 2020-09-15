‘Marry Me’ with Jennifer Lopez Sets a Valentine’s Day Release

Universal Pictures has set a Valentine’s Day weekend premiere date for the romantic comedy, Marry Me. The romcom teams up Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, and features original songs by Lopez and popular Latin singer Maluma. Maluma also makes his feature film acting debut with Marry Me.

In addition to Lopez, Wilson and Maluma, the cast includes John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Sarah Silverman (Masters of Sex), and Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies).

Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me) directed the 2021 release, with John Rogers (The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick) adapting Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel for the screen. Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Maid in Manhattan), Benny Medina (Hustlers), and John Rogers produced. Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts served as executive producers.

Marry Me will be released in theaters (if those are open for business early next year) on February 12, 2021.

The Marry Me Plot:

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will streamed across multiple platforms.

Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Coleman) and his best friend (Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.

If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?