‘The Mandalorian’ Special Season 2 Video: “Wherever I Go, He Goes”

The special one-minute video for season two of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian begins with a chase scene followed by the Mandalorian requesting the help of Greef Karga and Cara Dune. “I’ve been quested to bring this one back to its kind,” says Baby Yoda’s protector. He adds, “If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me.”

The special look at season two arrived just 10 days out from the premiere. Season two will kick off on Disney+ on Friday, October 30, 2020.

In addition to the scene-stealing Baby Yoda, the cast features Pedro Pascal in the title role, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Weathers, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez directed season two episodes.

Showrunner Jon Favreau executive produces with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. The season two writers are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa.

The Season 2 Plot:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Series Description, Courtesy of Disney+:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.







