‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 1: Photos, Plot Details, Trailer and Cast

NBC’s This Is Us finally returns to kick off season five on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The fifth season will premiere with back-to-back episodes, beginning at 9pm ET/PT.

Returning cast members include Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth and Chris Sullivan stars as Toby.

Season 5 Episodes 1 & 2 Plots: “Forty: Part One/Part Two” – The Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.







