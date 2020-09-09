Season four of Fox’s The Masked Singer will introduce the singing competition’s first duet celebrity contestants on the season premiere. The duo will be dressed as snow owls and, according to Fox, will compete and win/lose as a couple.

Fox will kick off the new season with a special sneak peek preview airing on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes debut on Wednesday, September 23rd at 8pm ET/PT. Nick Cannon returns as host, guiding the audience and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke through the clues.

Season one found rapper T-Pain (the Monster) emerging as the winner, with Donny Osmond (the Peacock) finishing second. Wayne Brady (Fox) edged out Chris Daughtry (Rottweiler) to win the series’ second season. And Kandi Burruss (Night Angel) took home top honors in season three, with Jesse McCartney (Turtle) coming in second.

The Masked Singer Synopsis, Courtesy of Fox:

The singing competition series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask.

Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.