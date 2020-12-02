‘The Masked Singer’ Earns a Season 5 Renewal from Fox

It comes as absolutely no surprise that Fox is renewing The Masked Singer for a fifth season. The celebrity competition series is a primetime ratings winner for the network, with the fourth season averaging 11.5 multi-platform viewers. The Thanksgiving broadcast found 13.1 viewers tuning in, making it the #1 show of the night – the first time in 10 years Fox has finished the holiday in the top spot.

Season four continues with the special two-hour “super six” semi-finals episode airing tonight at 8pm ET/PT. The semi-finals episode features the top two performers from each group battling for a spot in the season finale. The Masked Dancer host Craig Robinson joins the episode as a guest panelist as Crocodile takes on Seahorse, Mushroom battles Jellyfish, and Sun goes toe-to-toe with Popcorn.

“I’m so happy to announce a new season of The Masked Singer,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”

Season five is expected to air on Fox in 2021.

Nick Cannon hosts the competition series and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke serve as panelists. Among the celebs who’ve donned costumes and competed are T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Tori Spelling, and Dionne Warwick.

James Breen guides the series as showrunner. Breen also executive producers with Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik, and Nick Cannon.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Four boasts 16 star-studded celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks unlike anything the franchise has seen before. The Snow Owls will take the stage as the first-ever two-headed duet costume featuring two people, and the Baby Alien costume gestured by a hand puppet.

The Season Four contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.







