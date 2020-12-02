Vikings fans have a double treat in store as the popular History series just launched a new official trailer and Amazon announced premiere dates news. Vikings will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Ireland, with all 10 episodes of the final season dropping for your binge-watching pleasure.

The final 10 episodes will launch on History at a later date.

Commenting on the surprise Amazon premiere news, Vikings writer/creator Michael Hirst said, “Our monumental saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes. Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

“Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings,” stated Vice President of Worldwide Content Licensing for Prime Video Brad Beale. “On December 30, Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final ten episodes.”

Season 10 kicked off on December 4, 2019 and aired the first 10 episodes, concluding on February 5, 2020.

The Season 6 Plot:

The first part of the sixth and final season concluded with an epic battle between the Rus and Vikings where brother fought brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) fighting for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) now fighting with the Rus forces in an attempt to gain control of Norway. The battle ends in tragedy with Bjorn left for dead on the battlefield, betrayed by Ivar and with the future of their ancestral home, Kattegat, at stake.

As we approach the end of our epic saga, the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.







