‘The Moodys’ Starring Denis Leary is Renewed for a Second Season

Fox wants more of the dysfunctional family comedy The Moodys. The network officially confirmed The Moodys will return for a second season.

The half-hour comedy series stars Emmy Award nominee Denis Leary (Rescue Me) and Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as parents attempting to guide the lives of their three adult children. The dysfunctional siblings are played by Francois Arnaud (Midnight, Texas), Chelsea Frei (Sideswiped), and Jay Baruchel (Man Seeking Woman).

The cast of season one also included María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class), Josh Segarra (Orange Is the New Black), Kevin Bigley (Here and Now), and Gerry Dee (Mr. D.).

“With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way FOX can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures.”

A Look Back at the Holiday-Themed First Season:

The Moodys follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others – as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!

The family includes SEAN SR. (Leary), his wife, ANN (Perkins), and their three grown children – DAN (Arnaud), the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; BRIDGET (Frei), the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and SEAN JR. (Baruchel), the oldest sibling and “screw-up,” still living at home with his parents.







