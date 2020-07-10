‘Killer Camp’ Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Trailer

The Covid-19 pandemic forced networks to get creative to fill their primetime schedules. The CW turned to ITV for content, snagging the reality competition series Killer Camp and making it part of their summertime programming lineup.

The British series will premiere on The CW on July 16, 2020, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT. Episode one, “A Killer in the Camp,” was directed by Mike Parker. Comedian Bobby Mair hosts the first (and so far, only) season and plays the Camp Counselor.

The CW just released photos, plot details, and a teaser trailer showing off what’s in store for Killer Camp episode one viewers.

“A Killer in the Camp” Plot: SERIES PREMIERE – In this British reality competition series, eleven strangers arrive at Camp Pleasant eager to enjoy some peace and quiet when they are stunned by the news from Camp Counselor Bobby (Mair) that they have actually arrived at KILLER CAMP.

Each night, one camper will be killed by a bloody, bandaged handyman who is given the orders by – one of their fellow campers! On day one, the crew settles into life at Camp Pleasant, tackling slippery slopes, facing electrocution, and battling for immunity, all the while wondering who will become the killer’s first victim.

The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. The murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it’s the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it’s too late…The killer will eliminate an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman “Bruce,” who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes.