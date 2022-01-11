Paramount+’s The Offer, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Godfather, will premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2022. The announcement of the premiere date for the limited event series was accompanied by a short teaser video and the unveiling of a new poster.

Per Paramount+, the series will kick off with the release of the first three episodes. Additional episodes of the 10 episode season will be released on subsequent Thursdays.

The cast of the drama includes Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, and Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo. Dan Fogler plays Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman is Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks is Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo is Mario Puzo.

The limited series is based on Oscar winner Albert S. Ruddy’s personal experiences while making The Godfather. Emmy nominee Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) created and wrote The Offer, with Nikki Toscano (Hunters) also writing, executive producing, and serving as the showrunner. In addition, Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg, and Leslie Greif executive produced. Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher directed multiple episodes and was also involved as an executive producer.