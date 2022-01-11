First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

20th Century Studios is set to launch The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters on May 27, 2022 and they’re already working on building the buzz around the feature film with the release of a trailer, stills, and a new poster.

The film’s voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain. Bernard Derriman directs with co-director Loren Bouchard. Bouchard wrote the screenplay with Nora Smith and serves as a producer along with Smith and Janelle Momary.

20th Century Studios released the following synopsis of The Bob’s Burgers Movie:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.

As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”







