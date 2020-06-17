‘The Rain’ Finishes Up with Season 3 Premiering in August

Netflix just announced the third – and unfortunately final – season of The Rain will premiere on August 6, 2020. The critically acclaimed drama is the top ranked non-English Netflix Original series and, according to the streaming service, has been watched by 30+ million viewers.

Season three will finish the story up over six new episodes.

The final season of the Danish series stars Alba August (Simone), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Rasmus), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (Martin), Sonny Lindberg (Jean), Lukas Løkken (Patrick), Clara Rosager (Sarah), Evin Ahmad (Kira) Nathalie Madueño (Fie), and Johannes Kuhnke (Sten). Rex Leonard (Daniel), Cecilia Loffredo (Luna), Henrik Birch (Lars) and Annemette Andersen (Trine) join the cast for season three.

The third season will kick off right where season two ended. Netflix issued the following description of the show’s final season: “Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity. Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?”

The Rain was created by Christian Potalivo, Jannik Tai Mosholt, and Esben Toft Jacobsen.

A Look Back at Season 1, Courtesy of Netflix:

The world as we know it has ended. Six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilization gone. Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a danger-filled quest through an abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life.

Set free from their collective past and societal rules, the group has the freedom to be who they want to be. In their struggle for survival, they discover that even in a post-apocalyptic world there’s still love, jealousy, and many of the coming of age dilemmas they thought they’d left behind with the disappearance of the world they once knew.

