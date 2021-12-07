‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ is Picked Up for a Second Season

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s The Sex Lives of College Girls has earned a second season renewal from HBO Max. The adult comedy ranks as the top Max Original comedy launch on HBO Max and is set to wrap up season on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties” stated Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

The season one cast includes Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams also star in the popular comedy.

Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble executive produce, with Noble handling showrunner duties. Howard Klein also executive produces the Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television production.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

“The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.”







