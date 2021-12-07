‘Outer Banks’ Will Return for a Third Season

The story of the Pogues will continue for at least one more season. Today, Netflix officially confirmed Outer Banks has been renewed for season three.

The renewal announcement included the news Carlacia Grant (“Cleo”) has been upped to a series regular for the third season. Returning cast members will also include Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten.

Outer Banks was created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. The trio will continue to serve as showrunners and executive producers on the upcoming third season.

The series premiered on April 15, 2020 and season two arrived on July 30, 2021. The second season’s launch captured the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV (English) list for four weeks, making the decision to give the go-ahead to a third season almost a no-brainer.

Netflix’s announcement didn’t include a targeted season three premiere date or a synopsis for the new season.

A look back on season two, courtesy of Netflix:

“Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run – and in over their heads – in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?

The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.”







