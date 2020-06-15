The popular limited series The Sinner will return for a fourth season. USA Network officially announced the critically acclaimed drama has been renewed for season four. In addition, the network confirmed Bill Pullman will return to lead the cast as Detective Harry Ambrose.

Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, and Charlie Gogolak will executive produce, and executive producer/creator Derek Simonds will return as showrunner.

Season four is expected to premiere in 2021. Season three debuted on February 6th and finished up its eight-episode run on March 26th.

“The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style,” stated Chris McCumber, President, USA Network & SYFY. “In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

Season one starred Jessica Biel and Christopher Abbott, with Biel earning Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice nominations for her performance. Season two of the drama found Carrie Coon being recognized with a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries and Bill Pullman earning a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie.

Matt Bomer led the cast of the third season, along with Bill Pullman. According to USA Network, eason three was the network’s top original series across all platforms.

A Look Back at the Season 3 Plot:

“The Sinner’s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”







