‘Oscars’ Move to a Late April 2021 Date Due to Covid-19

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the 93rd Oscars will now take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood. The move comes as a result of theater closings and delayed release dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Studios have been forced to drastically adjust their theatrical release calendars and the Academy, in turn, felt it was necessary to significantly delay the 2021 Academy Awards.

The 2021 Oscars was originally scheduled for Sunday, February 28th.

Release date requirements have been adjusted to include any feature films released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 (rather than December 31, 2020). The Academy also announced they’ve delayed the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from December 14, 2020 to April 30, 2021.

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” stated Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”

The new museum features “six floors of exhibition spaces, education and special event spaces, a conservation studio, a restaurant, a museum store, the 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater and the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater.”

“We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year’s show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

The 2021 Academy Awards voting dates have been delayed to reflect the new April date.

2021 Key Dates:

Preliminary voting begins – Monday, February 1, 2021

Preliminary voting ends – Friday, February 5, 2021

Oscar Shortlists Announcement – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Nominations voting begins – Friday, March 5, 2021

Nominations voting ends – Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Oscar Nominations Announcement – Monday, March 15, 2021

Oscar Nominees Luncheon – Thursday April 15, 2021

Finals voting begins – Thursday April 15, 2021

Museum Gala – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Finals voting ends – Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Oscars Oscar – Sunday, April 25, 2021

Museum Public Opening – Friday, April 30, 2021







