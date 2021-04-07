First Look: ‘The Sons of Sam’ Documentary Series Trailer

Did David Berkowitz act alone? Are there murderers wandering the streets responsible for deaths attributed solely to Berkowitz? Netflix’s documentary series The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, which just released its first trailer, explores the possibility Berkowitz wasn’t the only one responsible for terrorizing New Yorkers in 1976 and 1977.

The Sons of Sam is set to premiere on Netflix on May 8, 2021.

The documentary series consists of four 60-minute episodes. Sara Enright is the showrunner and executive produced with Zara Duffy, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Josh Braun, and Dan Braun. Joshua Zeman directed the four episodes and also executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The hunt for the “Son of Sam” captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and Ultimate Evil author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning.

Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything.

Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (CROPSEY, MURDER MOUNTAIN) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry's own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…










