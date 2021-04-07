‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 13 Photos: “Brotherly Love” Preview

The long-awaited heart-to-heart between brothers arrives in NBC’s This Is Us season five episode 13. Photos, a trailer, and a very brief plot description have been released for “Brotherly Love” which will air on April 13, 2021.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“Brotherly Love: Plot: Kevin visits Randall in Philadelphia.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.