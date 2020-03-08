‘The Undoing’ with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Premieres in May

HBO’s set a May 10, 2020 premiere date for the limited series The Undoing. The six-part limited series is based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz and was created by and written for television by 11-time Emmy Award winner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice).

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) and Emmy nominee Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) lead the cast as Grace and Jonathan Fraser. Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) is Detective Joe Mendoza, Ismael Cruz Cordova (Berlin Station) plays Fernando Alves, Matilda De Angelis is Elena Alves, and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) is Sylvia Steinetz.

The cast also includes Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) as Haley Fitzgerald, Noah Jupe (Honey Boy) as Henry Fraser, Sofie Gråbøl (Gentleman Jack) as Catherine Stamper, and Emmy winner Donald Sutherland (Citizen X) as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father.

Emmy Award winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) directs and Kelley serves as showrunner. Bier and Kelley also executive produce with Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

“The limited series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Grant) who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Jupe) and her family.”







