‘Katy Keene’ Season 1 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “Mama Said”

Friendships were nearly shattered thanks to the polar vortex in The CW’s Katy Keene season one episode five. Fortunately, other than Katy’s treasured sewing machine, everything was running smoothly between the roomies by the end of the episode.

Up next, season one episode six directed by Charles Randolph Wright from a script by Davia Carter. “Mama Said” airs on March 12, 2020.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chan is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Six: Mama Said” Plot – ROYAL TREATMENT – With Katy (Hale) trying to move on from KO (Holtz), she once again throws herself into her work, which turns out to be a sticky situation with her clients. Pepper (Chan) is confronted about what she is up to but is surprised about the proposal she receives instead. Jorge (Beauchamp) learns he might be losing his coveted performance spot at Molly’s Crisis to the winner of a drag queen pageant, so Jorge decides to enter Ginger and is surprised by his mother’s reaction.

Meanwhile, Josie (Murray) is nervous about her mother coming to town to hear her EP release and of course meeting Alexander (Laviscount).







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”