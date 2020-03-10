‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ New Trailer and Images

AMC’s been teasing out details on The Walking Dead: World Beyond for the last few months. Today, AMC unveiled a brand new trailer for the series along with the official poster and more photos.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a two-season limited event series that takes place in The Walking Dead universe. Season one is set to premiere on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. The series will move to its normal timeslot of Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on April 19th.

The cast of the limited series includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond. Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete co-created the new series and executive produce with Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath.







The Plot, Courtesy of AMC:

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world.

Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”