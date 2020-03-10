‘Bull’ Season 4 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “The Invisible Woman”

Bull defends a doctor accused of anthrax attacks on CBS’s Bull season four episode 17. Directed by Randy Zisk from a script by Sarah H. Haught, episode 17 – “The Invisible Woman” – airs on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel.

Episode 17 guest stars include Brooke Bloom, Murphy Guyer, Robert Montano, Alison Chace, Antoinette LaVecchia, Jonathan Walker, and Seth Gilliam. Cathy Salvodon, Christian Conn, Lilly Brown, Lionel Moise, Kent Shocknek, Denise Pillot, Margaret Reed, and Dominique Allen Lawson also guest star.

“The Invisible Woman” Plot – Bull takes on the trial defense of Dr. Natalie Reznick (Bloom), an expert on anthrax, who is accused of orchestrating a series of anthrax attacks that terrorize the city. While the facts are against her, Bull sets out to prove the city was in such a rush to get the bacteria off the streets and calm the public’s hysteria, they arrested the wrong person.







