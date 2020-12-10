‘The Watch’ Unwinds a New Trailer and Poster for Season 1

BBC America’s just released the official trailer and new poster for the upcoming first season of The Watch. The series is set in an alternate dimension and was inspired by the characters from Sir Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” novels.

The Watch episode one will premiere early on AMC+ on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Episodes one and two will then air back-to-back on BBC America on Sunday, January 3, 2021 beginning at 8pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) as Captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes, Lara Rossi (I May Destroy You) as Lady Sybil Ramkin, Adam Hugill (1917) as Carrot, Jo Eaton-Kent (Don’t Forget the Driver) as Cheery, Marama Corlett (Blood Drive) as Angua, and Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Death. Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) plays Inigo Skimmer (aka The Duke of Stab), Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl) voices Sergeant Detritus, Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree) is Carcer Dun, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) is Lord Vetinari, and James Fleet (Outlander) plays The Archchancellor.

Additional season one stars include Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who) as Doctor Cruces, Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) as Throat, Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty) as Captain John Keel, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) voicing Wayne, and Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland) as Wonse.

Simon Allen created the series and serves as lead writer and executive producer. Hilary Salmon, Ben Donald, and Richard Stokes executive produce for BBC Studios. Craig Viveiros and Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins also serve as executive producers.

Series Description, Courtesy of BBC America:

The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.









