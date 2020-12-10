‘Servant’ Season 2 Official Trailer: More Twisted Chills and Shocking Thrills

The full official trailer’s arrived for season two of Apple TV+’s freaky psychological thriller, Servant. The new trailer comes a little over a month out from the new season’s premiere and shows all of the returning players are going to be going through really traumatic times.

Returning season one cast members include Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson, and Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce.

British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer/writer Tony Basgallop created the series and executive produces with two-time Oscar nominee M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense), Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey are co-executive producers.

Season two episode one will premiere on Friday, January 15, 2021. New episodes of the 10-episode second season will drop every Friday.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.