The action in BBC America’s new series The Watch takes place somewhere in a distant secondhand set of dimensions where dragons and other mythical creatures are real. The series’ teaser trailer made its debut during The Watch‘s New York Comic Con panel (embedded below) which featured cast members, lead writer/executive producer Simon Allen, and executive producer Richard Stokes.

In addition to dropping the teaser trailer, the NYCC panel included the announcement Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) have joined the series. Pierce will be voicing “DEATH,” a dry, sardonic Grim Reaper. Berry will voice “Wayne,” a magical speaking sword.

Season one features Richard Dormer as Sam Vimes, Lara Rossi as Lady Sybil Ramkin, Adam Hugill as Carrot, Jo Eaton-Kent as Cheery, and Marama Corlett as Angua. Paul Kaye plays Inigo Skinner, Ralph Ineson voices Sergeant Detritus, Sam Adewunmi is Carcer Dun, Anna Chancellor is Lord Vetinari, and James Fleet plays The Archchancellor.

Ingrid Oliver stars as Doctor Cruces, Ruth Madeley is Throat, Hakeem Kae-Kazim plays Captain John Keel, and Bianca Simone Mannie is Wonse.

Executive producers include Hilary Salmon, Ben Donald, Richard Stokes, Rob Wilkins, Simon Allen, and Craig Viveiros.

Episode one of The Watch will premiere on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The Plot, Courtesy of BBC America:

The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the modern and inclusive series is inspired by the characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett’s famous Discworld novels, including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes, the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin, the naïve but heroic Carrot, the mysterious Angua, and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death.