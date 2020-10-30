Fox Orders ‘This Country’ from Paul Feig and Jenny Bicks

Fox has officially picked up the comedy series This Country for the 2021-2022 season. This Country, based on BBC’s critically acclaimed series by Daisy Cooper and Charlie Cooper, comes from writer Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City) and director Paul Feig (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

“Fueled by Jenny and Paul’s imaginative wit and distinct comedic voices, we knew This Country was a special project from the moment we heard their pitch,” stated Michael Thorn, FOX Entertainment’s President of Entertainment. “As we curate FOX’s comedy brand, it is important to align ourselves with pedigree talent and dynamic partners with proven track records. In Jenny, Paul, Lionsgate and BBC Studios, we have the perfect team to help us do just that.”

The docu-comedy marks Fox’s first 2021-2022 new series committment.

“Jenny and I are SO EXCITED to bring this amazing series to the American public. We have assembled a cast of comedic superstars who have taken the hilarious groundwork laid by Daisy and Charlie Cooper and made it their own. We can’t thank Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and Julia Franz enough for making this comedy dream come true,” said Paul Feig.

Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, and Justin Linville will star in season one.

“We’re proud to continue to see the fruits of our powerful collaboration,” stated BBC Studios Managing Director of International Production & Formats Matt Forde and Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “This Country has all the ingredients to be FOX’s next hit premium docu-comedy – an incredible director in Paul, a very talented writer in Jenny and an amazing cast. We can’t wait to bring the adaptation of this BBC hit to U.S. audiences and continue the strong momentum of our partnership.”

The series will be a Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, FOX Entertainment and Feigco Entertainment co-production. Bicks, Feig, Angie Stephenson, Charlie Cooper, and Daisy May Cooper are executive producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

In the half-hour series, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Straley) and their idiosyncratic surroundings.







