BTS to Perform “Life Goes On” During the ‘American Music Awards’

Global K-pop superstars BTS revealed “Life Goes On” will be the lead single off of their upcoming album, BE (Deluxe Edition), to be released on November 20, 2020.

According to their label Big Hit Entertainment, the new album delivers a message of healing to the world by declaring, “Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.” BE (Deluxe Edition) reflects the thoughts, emotions, and deepest ruminations of BTS who have been actively involved in all aspects of the creative process for their upcoming record.

The new album arrives on the heels of their record-breaking single “Dynamite” which, among other honors, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three non-consecutive weeks.

As always, the band and Big Hit are being very tight-lipped about the new album. While details on BE are few thus far, earlier this week BTS members rolled out postcards to fans. “I realized once again during our concert (online) that singing and dancing in front of ARMY is the reason I exist,” member Jungkook wrote. They finished their notes by asking their fans questions such as, “What makes you the happiest?” And, “What are the words that give you comfort?”

It wasn’t in the least bit surprising that shortly after the postcards were released the hashtag #TO_BTS started to trend worldwide as fans responded to their postcards with heartfelt messages.

In addition to teasing “Life Goes On,” BTS announced they’ll perform the single for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards to be held on November 22nd. The group will also be performing their smash hit “Dynamite” during the awards show. BTS’ performance is the first, and so far only, announcement from the awards show on performers who’ll be hitting the stage to entertain fans. Additional performers should be announced soon.

BTS made their AMAs debut back in 2017. With the performance of their title track, “DNA,” BTS became the first Korean group to perform during the American Music Awards. This year they’re up for two awards at the AMAs: Favorite Duo or Group – pop/rock and Favorite Social Artist.

