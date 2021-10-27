‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer, Poster, and Documentary Series Details

The new trailer for Tiger King 2, the follow-up to Netflix’s incredibly popular documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, teases the deeper you dive into the story of Joe Exotic, the wilder and deadlier things become. The two and a half minute official trailer features clips of interviews with key individuals as well as more on the man at the heart of Tiger King who’s currently in prison for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire.

Netflix has set a November 17, 2021 premiere date for the five-episode sequel. Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode returned to direct and executive produce, with Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens also executive producing.

Netflix also just released the official poster, two new stills, and the following description of Tiger King 2:

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”