‘Lightyear’ Teaser Trailer Delves into Buzz’s Backstory

Disney and Pixar just dropped a minute and a half teaser trailer for Lightyear, the 2022 feature film that explores the origins of the Buzz Lightyear toy from the Toy Story franchise. The trailer introduces astronaut and Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear as he heads into space. Backed by “Starman,” the teaser trailer shows Buzz’s adventures in space and ends with his catchphrase “to infinity and beyond” minus the beyond.

Chris Evans (The Avengers‘ Captain America) provides the voice of the Space Ranger who inspired the toy voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story film franchise. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” said Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Finding Dory co-director Angus MacLane directs and Toy Story That Time Forgot‘s Galyn Susman produces.

Disney and Pixar describe Lightyear as a sci-fi action-adventure that presents “the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.”