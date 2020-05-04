The Titan Games host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson announced the six premiere athletes who will be serving as titans in season two. Season two will feature a stunt woman, a UFC champion, and a gold-medal winning snowboarder as well as a 10 time NFL Pro Bowler.

This year’s Titans are:

Two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields

NFL Iron Man Legend and 10x Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas

Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz

Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Hannah Teter

Professional stunt woman and star American Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff

Five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley

“This season of The Titan Games is going to be even bigger than last season. We created an incredible new Titan arena with new insane challenges, and we’ve gone out and selected some of the fiercest competitors we’ve ever seen. For the first time ever, our everyday Titans will go head to head with elite athletes from the Olympics, NFL, UFC and beyond to compete for Titan glory. All of these men and women are true athletes and competitors who give it their all in the Titan arena,” said Johnson.

Season two is set to premiere on May 25, 2020. The competition series is executive produced by Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, David Friedman, and Anthony Storm.







Details on Season 2: Courtesy of NBC:

This season, the competition breaks down into three regional brackets: West, Central and East. Within each region, one male and one female professional athlete will serve as Titans. Each episode during regional competition will see two contenders of each gender battle in a best-of-three competition on epic new and fan-favorite obstacles. They are fighting for the chance to compete on Mount Olympus, Johnson’s all-encompassing final obstacle that tests strength, speed, stamina and heart. In order to become a Titan, the competitors will need to defeat one of Johnson’s professional Titans and then maintain that position on top of Mount Olympus.

Those who lose on Mt. Olympus will have a shot at redemption during the Regional Finals and one last chance to take on the reigning Titan. Ultimately, one male and one female will earn the title of Regional Champion and move on the finale.

In the finale, the reigning Titans will return to battle against one another, with one man and one woman emerging as Titan Champion and each winning a grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes wins, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing.







