‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 3 Episode 21 Photos: Preview of “Diablo”

CBS’s S.W.A.T. will finally return from a lengthy break with season three episode 21, airing on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Episode 21, “Diablo,” was directed by Douglas Aarniokoski from a script by Munis Rashid and Robert Wittstadt.

The cast of season three features Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Lina Esco stars as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Amy Farrington is Lieutenant Piper Lynch, and Patrick St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks. Louis Ferreira plays Buck and Cory Hardrict is Nate.

Episode 21 guest stars include Chris L. McKenna, Hugo Carbajal, Luis Carazo, Ramon Fernandez, Carlos Carrera, and Nate Walker. E. Ambriz DeColosio, Thomas Roach, Liana Arauz, Josh Harp, Shin Ne Nielson, Karen Sours Albisua, and Mercy Malick also guest star.

“Diablo” Plot – The SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry.

Also, Hondo tries to make amends with Nichelle, Luca experiences anxiety about his return to the field, and Deacon hesitates when asked to speak to a group of recruits about mental health.







S.W.A.T. Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Hondo’s elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo’s team is Hicks’ direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.