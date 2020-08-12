CBS has renewed their newest reality competition series, Tough as Nails, for a second season. The network officially confirmed the summer series created by The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner Louise Keoghan will be sticking around.

According to CBS, Tough as Nails has been averaging 4.2 million viewers.

“Tough as Nails stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors.”

Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan, and Anthony Carbone executive produce. Phil Keoghan also serves as the series’ host.

Season one of the competition series debuted on July 8, 2020 and currently airs on Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT. The first season’s set to wrap up on September 2nd with a special two-hour finale. Casting is currently underway for the show’s second season. Anyone interested in applying to be a season two challenger can find the requirements and casting details via www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/home.

The Plot:

“Tough as Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world.

One by one, they are eliminated until the Tough as Nails winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they ‘punch out’ of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.”







